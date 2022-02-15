Warming trend throughout the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 50s and upper 40s inland (not as cold as yesterday morning), but still a chilly start. This afternoon, highs in the low 70s, cloudy skies and breezy winds. Mainly dry conditions with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-upper 70s, more sunshine and a few more showers around.

Thursday - Saturday, highs in the low-mid 80s. Increasing rain chances ahead of a front that's expected to stall out over the area for the weekend.

Sunday-Monday, keeping it warm with highs near 80. Some showers around with the front hanging around.

