Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warming trend this week with low rain chances

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Nov. 6, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Nov. 6, 2023.png
Posted at 5:50 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 05:50:24-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dry air has come down into our area this Monday. Lots of sun for the afternoon after a chilly morning.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Humidity is very low for the start of this week and so are the rain chances, only at 10% for a stray shower this week.

Monday's afternoon high temperatures will top the low 80s, but a few spots could hit the mid 80s with breezy northwest winds. Then upper 80s as we get closer to the end of the week.

Meanwhile, it is calm in the tropics. No new tropical development is expected during at least the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Starting the week with swell

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019