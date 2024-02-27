Warmer weather with low rain chances this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The warming trend continues for the rest of the week with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Tuesday afternoon, but it remains dry.

Very warm by Wednesday with highs hitting 80 degrees and feeling more humid.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A weak cool front comes in by Thursday morning, but stalls just south of the Palm Beaches. This means the breeze will be out of the east and some Atlantic moisture will bring a few passing showers on Thursday.

For now, rain chances are still between 20% to 30% as the showers may be isolated from Thursday through Sunday.

Sunday could see some pop-up afternoon storms.

Our warm pattern will remain through early next week.