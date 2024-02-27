Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmer weather with low rain chances this week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Feb. 27, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 27, 2024 (1).png
Posted at 5:50 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 06:40:46-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The warming trend continues for the rest of the week with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Tuesday afternoon, but it remains dry.

Very warm by Wednesday with highs hitting 80 degrees and feeling more humid.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A weak cool front comes in by Thursday morning, but stalls just south of the Palm Beaches. This means the breeze will be out of the east and some Atlantic moisture will bring a few passing showers on Thursday.

For now, rain chances are still between 20% to 30% as the showers may be isolated from Thursday through Sunday.

Sunday could see some pop-up afternoon storms.

Our warm pattern will remain through early next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Some fun surf this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019