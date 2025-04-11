Watch Now
Warmer today, cooler and dry weekend.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: High risk for rip currents.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies and warmer temps, in the mid 80s. There could be a few showers through the day and evening as another cold front approaches. The cold front will move through early Saturday morning. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the low 60s for Palm Beach County and upper 50s for the Treasure Coast.

The weekend looks fantastic weather-wise! The mornings and evenings will be cool with mild pleasant afternoons.

Saturday will be sunny and dry. Highs near 80 and very low humidity.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. Lows in the 50s areawide. There will also be a full "pink" moon. The moonrise will be at 7:39pm and it will reach 100% illumination at 8:22pm. Moonset will be 7:06am Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and cool and crisp as we start out in the 50s, afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and humidity will be very low.

Early next week will stay sunny and dry with highs gradually warming. Another cold front may pass by Wednesday bringing temperatures and humidity back down.

