Warmer Thursday, then rain ramping up this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Isolated showers can't be ruled out Thursday, but most remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds across the area.

High temperatures near normal in the upper 70s this afternoon. Clouds start to thicken overnight and we may see some showers tonight.

A lot more rain enters our area come Friday into Saturday.

We are tracking the first heavy round to move in near daybreak Friday. Most of the rain will be heavy showers, but we can't rule out thunderstorms in the mix.

The second band of rain and storms will move in near dinnertime Friday, and we will have a brief break after 11 p.m.

Saturday morning we will be dealing with a similar Friday set-up in terms of a strong amount of rainfall with the chance of storms in the morning to afternoon. We will start to see some clearing come Saturday afternoon due to the cold front finally sweeping across the area.

Temperatures will cool down. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s Saturday night.

Sunday's highs in the mid 70s with isolated rain chances. Sunday night most will be in the 50s.

Next week is trending calmer and closer to normal near 80s and a mix of sun and clouds with the classic Florida 10% to 20% rain chances.