Warmer and more humid today and tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s inland under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, breezy and warmer than the last couple of days with highs in the mid-80s but feeling like the low 90s with the humidity. Partly sunny skies and some afternoon-evening showers and storms.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-80s. We're dry to start the day, then scattered showers and storms possible for the afternoon-evening. Some of those storms could be strong - severe. The SPC placing parts of Okeechobee and Indian River counties under a marginal risk of severe weather.

Friday, some showers to start the day, then sunshine for the afternoon. Highs down to the mid-upper 70s and a little less humid.

For the weekend, morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Mostly sunny and dry with low humidity.

Early next week, seasonable weather with highs in the upper 70s. We'll stay mainly dry with low rain chances and low humidity.