Warm with some showers for the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and passing showers. It won't be a washout but at times you will need an umbrella as moisture lingers courtesy of a stalled frontal boundary.

Monday, warm and muggy with highs in the low-mid 80s. Some isolated rainfall possible ahead of a cool front.

Tuesday - Friday, morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Abundant sunshine and low humidity will take hold thanks to the passing cool front and high pressure building to our north.

In the Tropics, an area of showers and storms associated with Invest 90L has a low chance of tropical development. Regardless of formation, this system will stay away from the U.S.