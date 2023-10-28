Warm & windy weekend on tap with rough beach and boating conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, highs in the low-mid 80s with winds cranking up out of the east-northeast up to 15-25 MPH. We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day but can't rule out the chance for a quick-moving shower. Tonight, lows in the low-mid 70s, breezy winds and a bright full moon. A Small craft advisory and coastal flood advisory remain up through Monday.

Tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds picking up out of the northeast 15-25 MPH. A few more showers possible, but otherwise staying mainly dry.

Monday and Tuesday, warm and sticky with highs in the low-mid 80s. A trough develops near the Bahamas, and this could bring in a few showers and storms.

Wednesday, a cool front moves in and we will be warm and muggy ahead of the front with highs in the mid 80s with a few stray showers.

Thursday - Friday, cooler and less humid with highs down to the upper 70s-low 80s thanks to the passing front. Winds picking up once again.

In the Tropics, a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a low chance of tropical formation over the next two to seven days.

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Tammy has winds of 50 mph moving northeast at 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It will move away from Bermuda and weaken over the next few days. By mid-week, a front will pick it up and push it away from the United States.

in the Western Caribbean an area of disturbance is associated with a broad area of low pressure. Formation chance through seven days: 20%.