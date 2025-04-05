WARM WEEKEND WEATHER: Tracking our next rain maker

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's been a hot, muggy and breezy weekend across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to low 70s waking up to another hot day with low rain chances in the forecast.

With winds coming in from the southeast, choppy boating and beach conditions remain.

We have a high rip current risk that will remain in effect for the rest of the weekend. By Sunday, surf conditions will improve slightly, with waves settling into the 2-4' range.

We will round out our weekend with more hot weather, mostly sunny skies with above average temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Continuing a warming trend as we head into Monday but by late afternoon, rain chances increase as a cold front moves through. Pack the rain gear Tuesday! Widespread heavy rain and the chance for afternoon thunderstorms is expected.