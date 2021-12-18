WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warm weekend then a cold front moves through late Tuesday to cool us down mid-late next week. Models have been trending cooler.

High clouds today with highs in the low/mid 80s and a bit breezy. Spotty shower possible.

Tonight, clouds will increase and a few showers will move through.

Sunday partly sunny-mostly cloudy with scattered showers and maybe a storm. Highs in the low 80s. Could be a damp start.

Monday partly sunny with a few showers, highs continued warm in the low/mid 80s.

Tuesday scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday-Thursday, clearing breezy and cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s!