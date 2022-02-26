Warm weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 60s-low 70s with some fog developing around the lake. This afternoon, warm and sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid 80s with more of a southerly wind flow. Spotty showers possible.

Monday - Tuesday, highs in the low 80s. A few more showers around as an area of low pressure develops offshore.

Wednesday-Friday, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. A little less humid. Partly sunny with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

