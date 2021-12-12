Warm weather to round out the weekend, rain chances increase mid week,

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Similar pattern today with mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the low-mid 80s. very slim rain chances.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tonight mainly clear lows in the mid-upper 60s.

Monday a weak cold front will slip south and dissipate. Some moisture

increasing in the afternoon will bring some rain chances back . Partly

sunny with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday partly sunny with a few showers blowing in from time to time. Breezy with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Thursday becoming partly sunny with highs in the low 80s and a slight chance for a shower. Continued breezy.

Friday mostly sunny and warm, highs in the low 80s.

