Warm weather through the weekend forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a dense fog advisory has been issued for Palm Beach County until 6AM and for the Treasure Coast until 9AM.

Foggy conditions possible through the morning drive.

Temperatures starting off in the low 70s for the Palm Beaches and low-mid 60s for the Treasure Coast with mostly sunny skies.

This afternoon, warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s, low clouds lifting throughout the morning making way for sunny conditions this afternoon.

Tomorrow, a mild morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Lots of sunshine and staying muggy.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, morning temperatures in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. A few showers late-Sunday with a front moving in.

Early next week, keeping it warm but less humid. morning temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny with some fast-moving showers with breezy winds.