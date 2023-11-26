Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm weather Sunday with a cool down on the way by Tuesday

Posted at 6:24 AM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 06:51:41-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday, muggy and warm with highs in the low-mid 80s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and a few passing showers thanks to a warm front.

Monday, a few morning showers, then slow clearing throughout the day as a cool front moves across the viewing area. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

Tuesday, cooler, drier and less humid. Morning lows in the 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances slim to none.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Wednesday - Thursday, cool with low humidity. Morning lows in the 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Partly sunny skies with mainly dry conditions.

Friday - next weekend, slowly warming back up with morning temperatures returning to the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. The humidity and rain chances increase.

No signs of any tropical activity in the Tropics.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small through Thanksgiving weekend

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019