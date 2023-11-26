Warm weather Sunday with a cool down on the way by Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday, muggy and warm with highs in the low-mid 80s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and a few passing showers thanks to a warm front.

Monday, a few morning showers, then slow clearing throughout the day as a cool front moves across the viewing area. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

Tuesday, cooler, drier and less humid. Morning lows in the 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances slim to none.

Wednesday - Thursday, cool with low humidity. Morning lows in the 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Partly sunny skies with mainly dry conditions.

Friday - next weekend, slowly warming back up with morning temperatures returning to the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. The humidity and rain chances increase.

No signs of any tropical activity in the Tropics.