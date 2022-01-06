Warm weather pattern through Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s towards the coast and upper 50s inland under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s, mostly sunny skies, then increasing clouds later in the day. Scattered showers possible overnight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, morning showers and clouds then afternoon more sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

For the weekend, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Some showers possible over the weekend as a front stalls out. Sunday will be the wetter and cloudier of the two weekend days. Winds pick up by Sunday as well.

Monday, scattered showers possible ahead of our next cold front. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday, the front pushes through and cooler weather returns. Windy with highs in the low-mid 70s and morning temperatures down to the upper 50s-low 60s by Wednesday.