Warm weather over next few days ahead of cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s and mid 60s inland with some patchy fog mainly inland.

Tuesday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday, highs in the low to mid 80s, partly sunny with a few late showers.

Thursday, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny for most of the day, then late-day showers and storms possible ahead of a cold front.

Friday, some morning showers as the front passes, then turning sunny for the afternoon. Afternoon highs down to the mid to upper 70s.

For the weekend, cooler with low humidity. Morning lows in the 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Abundant sunshine with rain-free conditions.

Early next week, another front moves in but stalls out, making way for an uptick in rain chances. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.