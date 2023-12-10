Watch Now
Warm weather for Sunday with a few late-day storms, then cooler for Monday

Posted at 8:23 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 08:23:46-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday morning, 60s and 70s to start then warming up into the low-mid 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Some showers and storms possible mainly after 5PM. Tonight, mostly cloudy as a cold front moves in, temperatures dropping quickly into the night.

Tomorrow, clouds to start then day, then clearing skies by late-morning. It will be chilly to start with wake-up temperatures in the 50s-low 60s. Afternoon highs down to the upper 60s-low 70s with low humidity.

Tuesday, a chilly morning followed by a pleasant afternoon as highs top out in the mid-upper 70s. A stray shower possible with breezy winds.

Wednesday - Friday, windy and wet as the frontal boundary lifts north pumping in deep tropical moisture. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

