Warm weather continues through weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weak cold front has stalled across the Treasure Coast this morning, expected to move back north by tonight and away from us.

It might kick off a spotty shower or two this afternoon.

Windy, much warmer tomorrow followed by a weak cold front on Monday with a better chance of showers.

It warms up again after that heading into midweek with yet another weak cold front due to arrive around Thursday with another chance of showers.

All in all, most of this weekend looks dry and nice if you're heading to the South Florida Fair, highs in the lower 80s, lows this evening falling back into the lower 70s by 10 PM.

If you're on the water this weekend today looks better than tomorrow as winds increase making it very bumpy by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a few spotty showers this afternoon (especially TC). Highs: Lower 80s Winds: SE 10

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild. Lows: Upper 60s Winds: SE 10

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, windy & warm. Highs: Mid 80s Wind; SSW 20

MONDAY: Shower around, Highs: Near 80 Winds: SE/NE 15

