Warm weather continues, humidity increases this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure in the Atlantic Ocean is the dominate weather feature influencing our forecast this week.

This high pressure system is keeping fronts away from us for now. So the warm up continues.

Back in the low 80 on Thursday afternoon with a little more sunshine and breezy southeast winds.

The 80s for afternoon temperatures through the weekend with more humidity Saturday and Sunday.

Our next cold front arrives later Sunday with much cooler weather for the following week.

Highs back down into the 60s by Monday with lows in the 40s and 50s.