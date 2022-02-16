Warm-up through the end of the work week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running in the upper 60s-low 70s and breezy winds especially towards the coast. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, more sunshine and staying breezy with only an isolated shower possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and a few more showers with some spotty downpours from time to time.

Friday, highs climbing into the mid-80s, mainly dry with some afternoon showers.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. A front moves in and this could bring in a few more showers for Saturday.

Early next week, breezy and warm with highs in the low 80s.

