Warm, toasty New Year's weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be a warm and mostly dry holiday weekend.

The best chance of showers & storms today will be north of I-4 from Tampa to Orlando.

Near record highs will occur around the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast as temperatures get into the low to mid 80s.

It'll stay warm and mainly dry through midweek, then a weak cold front will arrive by later Thursday dropping us from the 80s into the 70s.

Unlike last weekend there's no arctic air with this next front.

Our next good rain or t'storm chance will be with that late-week front.

Main message, 2023 comes in warm just one week after historic arctic air covered much of the country.

It'll be dry for most of us at midnight tonight and overnight as we ring in the new year. Be safe out there everybody!

There are currently no advisories in effect for boaters or beach-goers.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: Low to mid 80s Winds: S 10-15

TONIGHT: A few clouds, dry for most of us at midnight. Lows: Upper 60s

TOMORROW: Continued unseasonably warm under partly sunny skies. Highs: Low to mid 80s Winds: S 10