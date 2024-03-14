Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm Thursday, humidity creeping up

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of March 14, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 14, 2024.png
Posted at 5:50 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 05:50:52-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high pressure system is locked in over the Atlantic Ocean and the southeast, keeping mainly dry conditions in place for another few days.

A mix of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon. Toasty temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Each and every day this week will get warmer as the dry pattern continues, but humidity will be going up as well.

Close to the mid 80s by Friday, then the upper 80s for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Cranking up the humidity will be those south to southwest winds. So feels-like temperatures may hit the low 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Our next cold front arrives later Monday evening with the possible return of showers early next week and a nice cooldown behind the front.

Cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, then the low 70s on Wednesday. Lows next week could drop into the 50s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small/flat this week/weekend

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019