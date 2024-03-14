Warm Thursday, humidity creeping up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high pressure system is locked in over the Atlantic Ocean and the southeast, keeping mainly dry conditions in place for another few days.

A mix of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon. Toasty temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Each and every day this week will get warmer as the dry pattern continues, but humidity will be going up as well.

Close to the mid 80s by Friday, then the upper 80s for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Cranking up the humidity will be those south to southwest winds. So feels-like temperatures may hit the low 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Our next cold front arrives later Monday evening with the possible return of showers early next week and a nice cooldown behind the front.

Cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, then the low 70s on Wednesday. Lows next week could drop into the 50s.