Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm Thursday, but break from heat comes next week

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Feb. 23, 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 23, 2023.png
Posted at 5:47 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 05:47:03-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A break from the very warm pattern arrives by next Wednesday behind a cold front.

Thursday's weather will be very warm as the high-pressure system continues to provide dry weather with lots of sunshine.

Upper 80s are expected on Thursday. Overnight lows will range between the 60s and low 70s from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The chance of rain remains very low through the rest of the week and weekend.

The weather will be pleasant and very warm for the Honda Classic, which begins on Thursday. Also pleasant and warm weather for the Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival this weekend.

A stable weather setup is forecast to remain through the weekend with high temperatures in the low 80s to mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small swell possible Sunday

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019