Warm Thursday, but break from heat comes next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A break from the very warm pattern arrives by next Wednesday behind a cold front.

Thursday's weather will be very warm as the high-pressure system continues to provide dry weather with lots of sunshine.

Upper 80s are expected on Thursday. Overnight lows will range between the 60s and low 70s from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The chance of rain remains very low through the rest of the week and weekend.

The weather will be pleasant and very warm for the Honda Classic, which begins on Thursday. Also pleasant and warm weather for the Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival this weekend.

A stable weather setup is forecast to remain through the weekend with high temperatures in the low 80s to mid 80s.