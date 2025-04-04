Warm Temps Continue, Humidity Drops for Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: Small Craft advisory, High risk for rip currents at the beaches.

Friday is staying warm with highs in the mid 80s to upper 80s. A little less humidity in the air and rain chances stay low. Gusty winds out of the southeast 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

WPTV Average high temperatures for early April is 80 and 81 degrees.

This strong onshore wind is keeping seas and surf on the rough side. A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters and a high risk for rip currents for beachgoers.

Friday night will be mainly clear and warm with lows in the mid 70s.

Rip current threat will remain high at the beaches and boating conditions will stay rough through the weekend. Highs will stay in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.

Hotter and humid on Monday with highs hitting 90 degrees and a very warm, gusty wind.

WPTV Next Tuesday we will have thunderstorms as a cold front approaches.

Then Tuesday's cold front will bring rain with the risk of thunderstorms especially later in the afternoon. Some early day rain for Wednesday as moisture slowly pulls away from our area with cooler temps arriving for midweek.

Highs will dip to the 70s by Wednesday.