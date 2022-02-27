Warm Sunday, weak cold front Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mostly to partly sunny Sunday with highs in the low-mid 80s and a slight chance for a few showers.

Tonigh partly cloudy with lows 60-69.

Monday partly sunny then a few showers moving in later in the day and evening as a cold front pushes south. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday-Friday: partly to mostly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s, lows in the low-mid 60s and slim rain chances each day.

Wind picking up going into the weekend.

