Warm pattern continues, showers return this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mild and muggier Thursday morning with lows in the 60s and patchy fog developing.

Highs are getting into the low 80s on Thursday afternoon with increasing humidity through the weekend.

A cold front enters the Panhandle on Thursday but stalls over our area by Friday. So expect more clouds by the end of the week with an isolated chance of a shower.

Saturday's forecast calls for a few showers due to a stationary front, but mainly for the Treasure Coast.

Highs will top the low 80s through the weekend, while mornings lows will be warming up as well, in the mid to upper 60s each and every morning.

A series of fronts early next week will struggle to pass through, so scattered showers are expected through next week as the fronts stall near our area. The next cold front that will clear the Sunshine State and bring a cooldown arrives by the end of next week.