Warm on Saturday with some afternoon showers, then cooler by Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This evening, temperatures down to the low-mid 70s with a few inland showers. Some of those showers could skirt the Treasure Coast.

Tonight, temperatures down to the 60s-low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, warm and muggy with highs in the mid-80s and breezy winds. Scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms possible ahead of a cold front.

Sunday, some morning showers, but turning sunny quick. Highs in the mid-upper 70s with breezy winds. The humidity will decrease throughout the day.

Monday, morning temperatures in the 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday - Friday, warming trend takes hold. Highs back to the 80s by mid-week. Rain chances stay low through most of the week, then start to increase by Friday.