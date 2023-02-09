Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm, muggy Thursday ahead of weekend cold front

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Feb. 9, 2023
WPTV Firs Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 9, 2023.png
Posted at 5:46 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 05:46:01-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a muggier and warm start for Thursday with temperatures in the lower 70s and an isolated coastal shower during the morning hours. Then warming up to the low 80s on Thursday afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Temperatures could get closer to the mid 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Breezy winds will continue through the weekend with winds more southerly and southwesterly by Saturday ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

A slight chance for a few showers is in the forecast for Friday. But scattered showers are likely on Saturday with lots of clouds and warm, humid conditions.

After hitting the mid 80s on Saturday afternoon, the cold air arrives Sunday morning. Temperatures will dip to the 50s Sunday morning then the upper 60s and low 70s for Sunday's highs in the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Clearing skies are expected throughout Sunday morning, then sunny skies in the afternoon.

The temperatures will tumble to the chilly low 50s and even 40s in the Treasure Coast by Monday morning. Highs on Monday in the mid 70s the, returning to the low 80s by mid-week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Some choppy groundswell, then some refraction action

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019