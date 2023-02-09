Warm, muggy Thursday ahead of weekend cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a muggier and warm start for Thursday with temperatures in the lower 70s and an isolated coastal shower during the morning hours. Then warming up to the low 80s on Thursday afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Temperatures could get closer to the mid 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Breezy winds will continue through the weekend with winds more southerly and southwesterly by Saturday ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

A slight chance for a few showers is in the forecast for Friday. But scattered showers are likely on Saturday with lots of clouds and warm, humid conditions.

After hitting the mid 80s on Saturday afternoon, the cold air arrives Sunday morning. Temperatures will dip to the 50s Sunday morning then the upper 60s and low 70s for Sunday's highs in the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Clearing skies are expected throughout Sunday morning, then sunny skies in the afternoon.

The temperatures will tumble to the chilly low 50s and even 40s in the Treasure Coast by Monday morning. Highs on Monday in the mid 70s the, returning to the low 80s by mid-week.