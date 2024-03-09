Warm, humid and partly sunny Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This Saturday, expect to see more clouds than sunshine. It will be warm and humid as high temperatures will be in the middle 80s. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower later this afternoon, but most will remain dry.

Clouds will stay with us overnight and temperatures will cool to the lower 70s. Rain chances start to increase as we head into early Sunday.

Do not forget that we will spring forward on Sunday, therefore losing one hour of sleep.

We are tracking a cold front that will sweep across the area on Sunday. This will bring scattered showers from the morning into the afternoon. It won't be a washout of a day but be prepared to have either a lazy start to Sunday or have indoor activities planned. High temperatures will range from the middle to upper 70s through Indian River, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Martin and Palm Beach counties.

The severe weather threat is through north central Florida on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be seasonable winter Florida days. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We are watching the next rainmaker to be on Wednesday. It is currently difficult to predict how well this system will hold as it travels closer to us. It appears to lose a lot of its organization, which will lead to scattered showers or not to much precipitation. We will continue to keep rain chances in the forecast unless there is a remarkable change in the Wednesday low pressure.

Beyond Wednesday, temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances.