Warm Friday, slight rise in rain chance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a mild morning Friday with temperatures in the 60s. The day is getting a head start on the warming temperatures and afternoon highs will hit the low 80s.

83 degrees for West Palm Beach, and even the low 80s for parts of the Treasure Coast. The wind flow is turning southwesterly, so that is also making it feel more humid this Friday.

The warm and more humid pattern will continue through the weekend.

The chance of rain is going up slightly starting Friday as a cold front becomes stationary over or near the area. Although there will only be an isolated shower on Friday, it will be noticeably more cloudy.

Saturday's forecast calls for a higher chance of rain with spotty showers mainly for the Treasure Coast and over North Florida.

Highs will top the low 80s through the weekend, while mornings lows will be warming up as well, in the mid to upper 60s each and every morning.

For the Treasure Coast on Saturday, you can expect temperatures to top out in the mid to upper 70s as these areas will be on the back side of the stationary front, so on the slightly cooler side.

Sunday will be breezy with more sun as the moisture lifts north, but it will remain very warm and humid under a southerly wind.

A couple of fronts from the Gulf of Mexico arrive early next week, but will struggle to pass through the area. Expect scattered showers on Monday through Wednesday.

On Thursday, a strong cold front will clear the Sunshine State and bring the next dip in temperatures by the end of next week.