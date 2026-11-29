WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure sliding eastward into the Atlantic allows winds to turn easterly to southeasterly, gradually pulling moisture and increasing cloud cover back into the region.

Today will be mostly dry through much of the day with a mix of sun and thickening clouds, though a few stray sprinkles or isolated showers could brush the Treasure Coast by mid-to-late afternoon.

Afternoon highs rebound to near-normal levels, reaching 78–79°F along the Treasure Coast and 80–81°F across the Palm Beaches.

If you have any Beach or Boating plans we have an elevated rip current risk is in effect for Palm Beach County beaches today. Seas remain relatively calm at 2 to 3 feet with east-southeast winds at 5 to 15 knots.

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The frontal boundary pushes into the Lake Okeechobee region and slows down, setting up a soggy start to the workweek.

WPTV

Scattered to numerous showers expand across both the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, peaking through the afternoon. While widespread thunderstorms are not expected, an isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out especially particularly Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast.

Most communities can expect 0.50 to 1.00 inch of rain through Monday night, with localized downpours capable of dropping 2 to 3 inches.