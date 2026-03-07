Warm, breezy weekend ahead with high rip current risk along beaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A breezy and warm pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week as high pressure remains in control over the western Atlantic.

This setup keeps an easterly flow in place across South Florida, bringing above-normal temperatures, occasional coastal showers, and an increased risk at the beaches.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For Saturday and Sunday, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few passing showers moving in from the Atlantic.

These showers will be most common near the coast during the morning hours as the easterly wind pushes moisture inland. As the day progresses, a few additional showers could develop farther inland during the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain warmer than average for early March. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid-80s along the coast, with some inland communities pushing the upper 80s. Overnight lows will stay mild, generally in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

The onshore breeze will also keep conditions breezy at times, with east-southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph and occasional higher gusts during the afternoon.

Beachgoers should use extra caution this weekend. A persistent onshore wind and incoming swell are creating a high risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches.

Ocean rescue officials urge swimmers to stay near lifeguards and avoid entering the water if conditions appear rough.

Looking ahead to next week, the warm pattern continues with highs staying in the 80s and mostly dry conditions expected through midweek.

A cold front may approach Florida toward the end of the workweek, which could bring a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms by Thursday or Friday. However, there is still some uncertainty about how far south that front will reach.

Overall, the forecast points to a warm, breezy stretch of weather with occasional coastal showers and continued beach hazards through the weekend.