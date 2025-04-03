Warm and windy with low rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: Small Craft advisory, High risk for rip currents at the beaches.

Staying warm and muggy today. Highs in the mid 80s but it will feel like the 90s with the humidity. Rain chances remain slim and the wind will be gusty out of the east-southeast 20-25mph. There is a small craft advisory for boaters and a high risk for rip currents for beach goers.

Tonight will be mainly clear and muggy lows in the mid 70s.

The wind will stay breezy Friday through the weekend. The humidity drops a bit on Friday through the weekend also. Rip current threat will remain high at the beaches and boating conditions will stay rough through the weekend. Highs will stay in the low-mid 80s, and lows in the low 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday will be extra hot and humid, with highs approaching 90 degrees in some areas. Then Tuesday a cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms in and cool us of for the middle of next week.