Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and muggy with some showers and a couple of storms for the weekend

Posted at 7:33 AM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 07:33:41-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday morning, showers pushing in from off the ocean with wake-up temperatures in the 60s-low 70s. Saturday afternoon, warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and some passing showers.

Sunday, highs in the low 80s with breezy winds and some morning coastal showers, followed by late-day showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

Monday, some clouds to start, then slow clearing as the cold front passes and cooler, drier air moves in. Afternoon highs down to the upper 60s-low 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tuesday, chilly to start with lows down to the 50s-low 60s and pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Breezy winds under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday - Friday, winds picking up and that will push in scattered showers. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Waves picking up

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019