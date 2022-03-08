Warm and muggy weather pattern through Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s and a few showers moving in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers.

Tomorrow - Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s, breezy at times and afternoon showers and some storms possible.

Saturday, late day scattered showers and storms across the area as a cold front moves in. Highs in the mid 80s and winds picking up.

Sunday, cooler, drier and less humid. Morning temperatures down to the 40s and 50s and highs in the upper 60s - low 70s.

Early next week, the cooler air lingers. Highs in the low-mid 70s with only an isolated shower possible.

