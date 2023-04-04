Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and muggy Tuesday, but breezier later this week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 4, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, April 4, 2023.png
Posted at 5:49 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 05:54:22-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Very warm start to Tuesday with low temperatures in the 70s.

It will turn out to be another very warm and muggy day. Highs Tuesday afternoon will top the upper 80s. Afternoon showers or storms will develop near the coastal areas and then quickly track westward. So any remaining showers late afternoon or evening will be inland.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Breezy and lower rain chances starting Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and warm overnight lows in the low 70s. The average high for this time of the year is 81 degrees.

Rain chances will go up again for the weekend with possible stormy weather on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Late week windchop

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019