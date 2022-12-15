Warm and muggy Thursday, but cooldown coming

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday morning, temperatures running in the mid to upper 60s with mainly dry conditions.

Thursday afternoon, warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday evening, a cold front will trigger the chance for a line of showers and storms that will start along the Treasure Coast then move south overnight. Some of the storms along the Treasure Coast could be strong to severe, but as the line pushes into Palm Beach County, it will start to weaken.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday, a bit cloudy with a few showers to start the day with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Clearing skies for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday, morning lows in the low to mid 60s and some 50s along the Treasure Coast and inland, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Some late-day storms possible as another cold front approaches the state.

Sunday, a few morning showers with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cool and sunny for the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Monday, a chilly start with morning temperatures down to the low to mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly sunny and dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday, morning lows in the 50s and low 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another round of showers possible with another disturbance on the way.