Warm and muggy day, but temps drop tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, mild and muggy with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, but feeling like the 90s with the humidity but staying breezy. Dry to start the day, then scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms. Some of the area under a risk of isolated severe storms. Tonight, stormy weather with a cold front pushing in with lows down to the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow, clouds and some showers to start off the day, then drying out throughout the afternoon. It's less humid and cooler with highs in the low-mid 70s.

Saturday - Monday, morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Mostly sunny and low humidity.

Tuesday - Wednesday, a little warmer with highs back to the low 80s. The humidity stays low and the atmosphere remains mainly dry with only an isolated shower possible.