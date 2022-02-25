Warm and mostly dry weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 70s towards the coast and 60s inland with some patchy fog around the lake. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and mainly dry.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s, keeping it dry with very low rain chances.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, highs in the mid 80s, a few showers possible mainly inland for the afternoon.

Next week, highs down to the upper 70s with some isolated possible each day.

