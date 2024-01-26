Watch Now
Warm and humid weekend, then plunging cold temperatures next week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Jan. 26, 2024.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 05:48:04-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure in the Atlantic Ocean is still locked in place and influencing our forecast through the weekend.

This high pressure system is keeping fronts away from us for now. So the warm trend sticks around through Sunday.

Low 80s on Friday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun as breezy southeast winds continue.

The 80s for afternoon temperatures through the weekend with more humidity Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Our next cold front arrives later Sunday with much cooler weather and plunging temperatures starting Monday.

Highs back down in the 60s by Monday with lows in the 40s and 50s through at least early next week.

Rain chances this weekend bump up to 30% for a few afternoon and evening showers Sunday as the cold front sweeps through the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

