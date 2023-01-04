Warm and humid Wednesday, but cooling down later this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the Palm Beaches and low to mid 60s along the Treasure Coast. Patchy fog possible along the Treasure Coast for the morning drive.

Wednesday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s, partly sunny with a couple of late-day showers and storms.

Thursday, highs in the low to mid 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and a few late-day showers and storms, mainly along the Treasure Coast.

Friday through the weekend, cooler, drier air settles in thanks to a passing front. Morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Sunny skies and low humidity.

Early next week, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers possible as a front stalls out across the area.