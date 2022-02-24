Warm and Dry: Weather will be up to par for Honda Classic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures starting off in the 60s and low 70s this morning with some fog developing mainly inland. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, some clouds around, but a dry day in store.

Tomorrow-Saturday, warm and a little sticky with high pressure dominating. Highs in the low 80s (average: 78). We'll keep it mainly dry with only an isolated shower possible.

Sunday, a front starts to move into the state and a few more showers possible, but staying warm with highs climbing into the low 80s.

Early next week, this front looks to stall somewhere near the area, and this could bring in some additional shower activity through the middle of next week. Looks like Monday will be the best chance for rain over the next 7 days. Highs down to the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.