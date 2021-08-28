Warm and breezy with low rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and breezy afternoon is expected here in south Florida with highs around 90° and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

There is not much rain in the forecast today as high pressure builds in from the north. We have about a 30% of a shower or storm, mainly inland.

On Sunday, rain chances pop a bit. The afternoon sea breeze could bring inland areas a late day shower or storm. There's about a 40% chance.

We'll have typical summer weather to start the week. Hot and humid with afternoon storms moving inland.

By Wednesday, the pattern shifts, and the late day storms will be moving towards the east coast metro areas.

In the Tropics:

Hurricane Ida is expected to intensify as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. There's little wind shear ahead of it.

Ida is forecast to become a major hurricane as it approaches coastal Louisiana later Sunday.

As it makes landfall, it could be a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 MPH.

A storm surge of 10-15' with over a foot of rain is spots.

In the Atlantic, newly formed Tropical Depression 10 has formed.

It could become a Tropical Storm Julian later today.

This storm stays safely in the Atlantic.

There are two other waves the NHC is watching.