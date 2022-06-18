Very hot with late day storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For many it'll be the hottest day of the season so far with highs into the mid 90s although there might be a bit of relief at the immediate coast/beaches today.

When you factor in the humidity it'll "feel like" it's around 105 degrees so stay in the a/c as much as possible today and if you must be outdoors for any length of time today be sure to stay hydrated and drink lots of water.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 2PM-8PM for Okeechobee County.

A rare mid-June cold front will move south down the peninsula later today triggering strong t'torms here in South Florida mainly between 5PM-11PM beginning along the Treasure Coast first then into the Palm Beaches after that.

Some of these storms could pack high winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

The front will weaken a bit tomorrow with fewer storms around for Father's Day but we'll need to keep an eye to the sky for a few scattered storms during the afternoon/evening.

Winds will switch into the northeast by early next week bringing in a bit of modified ocean air and some relatively drier weather for a few days.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Sunny, very hot & humid. Storms likely after 5PM, some could be strong. Highs: Low to mid 90s Winds: SW/E 10

TONIGHT: Storms likely through 11PM, warm and muggy. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: Light

TOMORROW: (FATHER'S DAY) Hot and humid, scattered afternoon/evening storms- mainly inland. Highs: Near 90 Winds: W/E 5-10

