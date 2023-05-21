Very wet and stormy week ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Enjoy the mostly dry weather today and tomorrow because it looks like a very wet and stormy week after that.

The best chance of any showers and storms today and tomorrow will be out west of I-95, otherwise it'll be mostly sunny and hot both days.

A front will move in and stall over central Florida setting us up for widespread rain and storms from Tuesday through Friday.

Some computer models are painting a swath of 2"-4" of rain this week, something to keep an eye on.

This system is expected to push away from us slowly by the upcoming holiday weekend so fingers are crossed for some sunny, drier weather by Memorial Day.

There are currently no advisories in effect for boaters but if you're heading to the beach today the rip current risk is high so only swim at guarded beaches.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, inland storms. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: E 10

TONIGHT: Evening showers fading away, warm & muggy. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: E 5

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, inland afternoon/evening storms. Highs: Near 90 Winds: E 10

