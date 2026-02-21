Very warm today, then a sharp cooldown arrives

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is waking up to another warm and mostly quiet start, but a big pattern change is on the way for the second half of the weekend and early next week.

Early this morning, patchy dense fog may develop in inland communities, especially around the Lake Okeechobee region. Visibility could briefly drop in a few spots before sunrise, but conditions will improve quickly through the morning.

High pressure remains in control today, keeping temperatures running well above normal. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80s along the coast, with mid to upper 80s possible inland.

Late tonight into early Sunday morning, patchy fog could redevelop inland before another warm day begins.

Sunday marks the start of a major pattern shift. A strong cold front will move through the region during the afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, highs across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches will surge into the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers will develop as the front approaches Sunday afternoon into the evening, moving from north to south. Widespread storms are not expected, but a brief thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Behind the front, much colder and drier air will rush into the area Sunday night into early next week. Gusty northwest winds will develop, and temperatures will drop quickly.

By Monday morning, lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs Monday will only reach the lower to mid 60s. It will be a dramatic cool down from the weekend warmth.

The coldest air arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning, when inland communities could dip into the upper 30s, with low 40s along the coast. Wind chills early Tuesday morning will make it feel even cooler.

Dry weather returns for the middle and end of the week, with a gradual warming trend beginning Wednesday.