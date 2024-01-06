Very warm, humid ahead of strong afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Strong cold front arrives early Saturday afternoon with a line of gusty showers and storms starting at noon in Indian River County and sweeping southward through 5 p.m.

Stay alert for an isolated severe storm. Main severe threats are gusty winds and brief downpours. The tornado threat is low.



Very warm and humid ahead of the front with high temps in the low 80s.



The storms will end by late afternoon or evening hours.

Not a clean sweep with this front. Sunday remains cloudy with the chance of passing showers and feeling cooler behind the front.



High on Sunday in the low to mid 70s.

Another cold front comes next Tuesday with the threat of strong storms again and a stronger push of colder air behind it for a much cooler Wednesday.