Very warm and humid this holiday weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be toasty over the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We will feature a mix of sun and clouds each day. It will feel like Florida over the weekend as there will be a small spike in humidity.

There is a slight chance of a pop-up shower each day too.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

We are watching a system closely that will have an impact on our Monday. A low pressure system will dig in the southeast bringing the threat for severe weather for areas along the Gulf from Texas to southern Georgia and northern Florida. We will expect this cold front to have an afternoon impact with scattered showers and storms possible. We are currently not including in the threat for severe weather. High temperatures on Monday will continue to stay warm in the middle 80s.

This front will quickly cool temperatures down here in South Florida. Lows Monday night will be 10 degrees cooler than Sunday night. Temperatures cool to the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The middle of the upcoming week will be quite cool due to Monday's front. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 70s and lows in the 50s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Temperatures gradually return to normal near 80 by Thursday.

The next chance of scattered showers and storms will approach Friday.