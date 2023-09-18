Very humid with high rain chances this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An active weather pattern as a new week kicks off.

A couple of fronts will move into our area and stall, which will allow lots of moisture to hang around.

Plus, with wind flow out of the southwest, that will still help to heat temperatures into the low 90s. This daytime heating will help trigger heavy storms and a few could become strong.

Heavy rain will be the biggest threat on Monday afternoon, so localized minor flooding is possible.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Expect rain chances to remain high at least through mid-week with high temperatures in upper 80s and low 90s.

The first day of fall is this coming Saturday and so far, rain chances will be much lower by then.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel formed Monday and is expected to further strengthen into a major hurricane this week. However, it will stay over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa this week and will likely become a tropical depression.

Finally, a non-tropical low will develop off the southeastern U.S. coast late this week. It may acquire subtropical characteristics, but so far, there is a low chance for it to do so.