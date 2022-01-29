Very Cold Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Freeze WARNING is in effect for inland Palm Beach County and the entire Treasure Coast from 1AM-9AM Sunday morning and Wind Chill Warnings/Advisories are also in effect for the entire area as the combination of cold temperatures and wind could make it "feel like" the mid 20s later tonight.

Everyone is being urged to dress appropriately to avoid frostbite and/or hypothermia tonight and early Sunday morning as most of us haven't experienced these types of conditions in at least a decade.

Take precautions to protect tender vegetation with blankets or sheets and bring potted plants indoor if possible.

Provide adequate warm shelter for your pets too!

A blizzard hitting the northeast U.S. and New England is pulling down this very cold air from the North Pole keeping our highs near 60 today and only the lower 60s tomorrow. (normal highs this time of the year are around 75 degrees)

The big concern is tonight however with lows anywhere from the upper 20s to the mid 30s depending on your location.

Fortunately once we get past tomorrow a much milder week is ahead with highs back into the 70s through midweek and possibly the lower 80s by the end of the week.

There are no significant weather systems on the horizon and no more arctic cold fronts so just hang on tight the next 24-48 hours until things thaw out by early next week.

Today: Sunny, windy chilly. Highs near 60 Winds: NW 15-25 mph (+)

Tonight: Clear, brisk, quite cold. Possible record lows. Upper 20s (inland) to mid 30s (coast) Wins: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Sunny, very cool, not as windy. Highs: Lower 60s Winds: North 10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, no as chilly. Lows: Near 40 Highs: Near 70

